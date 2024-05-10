Rain chances continue through the weekend

TONIGHT: Isolated rain showers can be expected with partly to heavy cloud cover through the evening and temperatures staying in the 50s until around 8:00 p.m. in Colorado Springs. Overnight lows stay mild with 40 degrees in Colorado Springs and mid to high 40s in Pueblo and across the plains.

TOMORROW: Chances for heavy rain and thunderstorms begin in the late morning and continue through the rest of the day. Temperatures warm to the 60s in most lower lying areas.

MOTHER'S DAY: Rain chances appear to hold off until later in the morning, with widespread scattered showers expected to begin around 10:00 a.m. and continue through the evening. Afternoon highs stay warm in the 60s.