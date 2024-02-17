University of Colorado, Colorado Springs quiet Saturday after two people found dead on campus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Students at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs are still reeling from Friday's discovery of two people found dead inside a dorm room.

As the investigation into who is responsible continues, the campus at UCCS was quiet Saturday as students remain on edge.

The school and campus were closed Saturday as Colorado Springs Police are in the first forty-eight hours of their investigation. So far, police have not arrested or released any information on a potential suspect.

"I still haven't told my family because it's going to be scary for them and I don't know how I'm going to tell them," says Ahmed Albojory, a UCCS student.

UCCS police found the two victims dead in a dorm room around 6 a.m. Friday, each with at least one gunshot wound.

Late Friday night, Colorado Springs police said they were no longer suspecting the deaths were the result of a murder-suicide. Instead, zeroing in on finding a murder suspect who, at the time of publication, is still on the loose.

That fact is leaving students concerned and scared.

"They said it was an isolated incident, but you know, I just didn't want to be around. And also like all the facilities are closed I couldn't really do anything," says Benjamin Wayne, a student at UCCS.

Benjamin Wayne lives in the dorms across the street from where the incident took place. He says the campus is nothing like how it usually is on a Saturday.

"I mean, it feels empty. Like usually it's hard to find parking down there, but you know, there's like no one here, so it just feels like kind of a ghost town," Wayne said.

CSPD say that they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community and are investigating this as an isolated incident.

The university is holding a healing walk on Monday. The walk will begin at 2 p.m. at the Roaring Fork Dining Hall and anyone in the Colorado Springs community is welcome to join.