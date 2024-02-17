Skip to Content
News

Pueblo Police launch homicide investigation after gunshot victim dies in hospital

KRDO
By
Published 4:30 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police (PPD) are investigating a deadly shooting in North Pueblo.

Friday at 9:57 p.m., Pueblo Police said they responded to the 2100 block of North Main Street on a shots fired call. When they arrived, officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

According to PPD, the Pueblo Police Crimes Against Persons and Crime Scene Investigations units are leading the homicide investigation.

PPD said no arrests have been made in this case, but they are continuing to investigate.

Police are urging anyone with information to call Detective Vigil at (719)553-3354 or Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719)553-2502.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Annabelle Childers

Annabelle is a reporter for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content