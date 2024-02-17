Pueblo Police launch homicide investigation after gunshot victim dies in hospital

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police (PPD) are investigating a deadly shooting in North Pueblo.

Friday at 9:57 p.m., Pueblo Police said they responded to the 2100 block of North Main Street on a shots fired call. When they arrived, officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

According to PPD, the Pueblo Police Crimes Against Persons and Crime Scene Investigations units are leading the homicide investigation.

PPD said no arrests have been made in this case, but they are continuing to investigate.

Police are urging anyone with information to call Detective Vigil at (719)553-3354 or Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719)553-2502.