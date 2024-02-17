Multi-agency collaboration leads to recovery of 14 stolen vehicles and 12 arrests

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says this February, collaboration between their agency, the Fountain Police Department, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, and local parole officers led to the recovery of 14 stolen vehicles and 12 arrests.

Out of the 12 arrests, PPD says seven "will face new charges varying from motor vehicle theft, weapons charges, and drug charges."

In the past few weeks, Pueblo Police say officers carried out a search warrant and took four people into custody. They say two of the four were a father and son who had outstanding warrants for motor vehicle theft.

Pueblo Police say during that search, officers also discovered four stolen vehicles.