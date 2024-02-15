Care and Shares annual food drive ‘Spread the love’ asking for PB&J donations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Tomorrow is the last day to donate to the fifth annual Care and Share Food Bank's 'Spread the Love' food drive.

The organization is asking for jars of peanut butter and jelly because it is a great source of protein for kids, seniors, and families.

Care and Share has already gathered more than 8,000 pounds of peanut butter, but they hope to reach 10,000 by tomorrow.

“Peanut butter and jelly is such a shelf-stable item, almost no one doesn’t like peanut butter and jelly," says Nate Springer, CEO of Care and Share.

Peanut butter is high in protein and has a long shelf life, making it a great ingredient to pair with a variety of foods, including the classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Springer says that Peanut Butter is one of the most sought-after items collected from food banks because of its long-standing shelf quality.

He also says that there is a rising demand for pantries and a decline in donations.

“Big nonprofits drop off in January, February and March. So it’s an important time because the need out there stays very consistent,” Springer said.

Each year Care and Share distributes over 23 million pounds of food to nearly all food pantries across southern Colorado.

He says the lines at food pantries are getting longer.

“Because when things happen in the eternal economic environment that changes, that make things more expensive, people have to find a way to pay those fixed costs, and a lot of times we’re the destination, that’s why those lines are getting longer."

If you don't have time to go to the store, a twenty-dollar donation can buy up to twelve cases of peanut butter.

If you would like to donate, click here to find dop off-locations.