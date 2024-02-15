Colorado Springs police identify victim in homicide near Citadel Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the victim in a homicide that occurred on Feb. 11, 2024, near the Citadel Mall.

CSPD says that on Feb. 11, just before 10 a.m., police responded to a suspicious death call in the 3600 block of Galley Rd. Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased adult male. The CSPD Homicide Unit assumed control of the investigation.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 37-year-old Nathan Riley of Colorado Springs. While the Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death, Riley’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

This is the second homicide in the City of Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were two homicides.

This is still an active investigation, and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.