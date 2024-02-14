Colorado Lieutenant Governor Primavera joins White House youth summit

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRDO) -- Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera joined the White House 2024 Youth Policy Summit hosted by the Department of Education in collaboration with the White House and federal agencies on February 13, 2024.

Lt. Governor Primavera joined a panel discussion highlighting Colorado's behavioral health work and commitment to improving access to health care for Coloradans.

"It was a pleasure to join the White House youth policy summit and learn about the issues that youth are facing today and the importance of involving them in the solutions. I presented on the work Colorado has done on behavioral health for youth and am pleased that the Biden-Harris administration convened this important discussion." Lt. Governor and Director of Saving People Money on Health Care, Dianne Primavera

Lt. Governor Primavera was joined by Dr. Alfiee M. Breland-Noble (Founder & President of the Aakoma Project), Dr. Mimi Haley (Executive Director of the National Youth Employment Coalition), Malaak Elhage (New Deal for Youth and Mental Health Youth Advocate), as well as moderator Robert Boyd (President and CEO of the School-based Health Alliance).

Approximately 90 youths discussed federal policies and programs as it relates to wellbeing, belonging, purpose, identity and meaning-making, and leadership and contribution.

The Polis-Primavera administration in partnership with the legislature has helped launch the "I Matter" program, improved access to mental health screening in Colorado schools, and improved education, as well as coordination and outreach on eating disorders. Lt. Governor Primavera also chaired Colorado's Behavioral Health Taskforce.