Sunny and mild today

Mainly sunny and seasonable the next few days.

TODAY: Quiet weather ahead for your Monday with mainly sunny skies and highs in the upper-40s and low-50s.

TONIGHT: Generally, partly cloudy and cold overnight with Wednesday morning lows dipping into the low-20s.

EXTENDED: For Wednesday we'll see light snow in the mountains along the Continental Divide. Partly cloudy and mild here across the plains. Friday will feature a chance for some light snow along the I-25 corridor. And we're quiet once again heading into the weekend.