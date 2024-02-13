Skip to Content
Sunny and mild today

today at 8:24 AM
Published 7:13 AM

Mainly sunny and seasonable the next few days.

TODAY: Quiet weather ahead for your Monday with mainly sunny skies and highs in the upper-40s and low-50s.

TONIGHT: Generally, partly cloudy and cold  overnight with Wednesday morning lows dipping into the low-20s.

EXTENDED: For Wednesday we'll see light snow in the mountains along the Continental Divide.  Partly cloudy and mild here across the plains. Friday will feature a chance for some light snow along the I-25 corridor. And we're quiet once again heading into the weekend. 

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13.

