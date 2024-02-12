Behind the scenes of the Colorado Springs Police Department Major Crash Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Deadly car crashes are on the rise in El Paso County. That means the four investigators with the Major Crash Team in Colorado Springs are putting in more hours.

The Colorado Springs Major Crash Team gave KRDO13 an inside look at a crash they investigated in 2020 to show exactly how they pieced together what happened.

They say that a vehicle pulled out in front of a motorcyclists leaving downtown Colorado Springs killing the motorcyclist.

It took time for the Major Crash team investigators to piece together exactly what happened.

"Without us, without what these guys do every day and without the seriousness in which they take their jobs people would be told yeah your loved one was killed in a crash but maybe not understand why or how,"

This team responds on average to fifty deadly crashes each year, which is rising.

The team examines skid marks, paint transfer on the road, and scattered debris. Then they take everything they collected and start putting it back together to paint a picture of what happened based on that evidence and witness statements.

Using advanced technology like drone footage, tape measures, cameras, and even toy cars to recreate the scene accurately. They use physics and other mathematical formulas to find the answer for families of loved ones who passed away in crashes.

