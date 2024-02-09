‘Co-conspirator’ in Ohio teen’s plan to commit mass shooting appears to live in Colorado Springs

COLORADO (KRDO) -- A 14-year-old student from Ohio is accused of making plans to commit a mass shooting at a Cincinnati high school. Colorado Springs Police confirm they're now involved in the investigation.

According to WKRC Local 12, the teen was arrested Wednesday and appeared in a juvenile court Thursday. The teen is charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder and prosecutors say the teen made a list of students and teachers to be killed.

According to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers, the teen was helped by an "out-of-state co-conspirator" who appears to live in Colorado Springs.

WKRC Local 12 reported the "co-conspirator" is an adult between the ages of 22-24.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) told KRDO13 they were asked to help the FBI in an operation Wednesday related to an incident in Cincinnati.

CSPD said the FBI came to them with a 719 phone number they believed belonged to an adult man connected to the investigation.

Colorado Springs Police did make contact with the adult man the FBI was looking for, but they will not share whether any arrests were made by their department or the FBI.

In a Thursday press conference, Powers revealed text messages between the teen and the alleged "co-conspirator" from a seized phone.

The conversation shows disturbing messages between two individuals.

In one Jan. 17 text, the 14-year-old writes "I need them dead really soon," before asking the person on the other end "Can you do tomorrow?"

Earlier that night, the teen texted "I'd prefer to gas the place, erase the cameras, kill the people we need/want to, kidnap the attractive ones to f*** later."

The other number responded, "Yeah, sounds like a plan."

In Jan. 18 messages, the teen writes "Hey I got another person for the list," "his nickname is," and "cut his balls off."

According to Powers, Mariemont Police arrested the 14-year-old after receiving a tip from their 15-year-old peer.

This is a developing story.