Colorado Springs Police host their 5th annual Valentine’s Day competition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Kids are writing Valentine's Day cards to police officers to show gratitude as part of the Colorado Springs Police Department's (CSPD) fifth annual Valentine's Day contest.

Thursday, the police chief will select three winners and the community will vote on a finalist. Officers are certainly feeling the love this Valentine's Day, with over sixty beautiful handmade cards from kids all across the city. So far, police are blown away by all of the creativity they have seen in the cards.

Decorated with sparkles, stickers, paint, and original notes, these Valentine's Day cards are made special for the men and women who protect the City of Colorado Springs.

"It's a great way for our officers. Kind of just take a mental break from all the paperwork or just the stress of calls and things like that," said CSPD officer Daniel Short.

The department is handing out the cards to officers in each substation across the city.

"This is just another way we found it just to connect with all of our citizens," said Short.

Officers often interact with kids during scary situations and this is one way they can have happier interactions. These cards are so special that the chief himself picks the top three finalists.

"He'll go through all of them like he has, and he'll select his top three after all of those," said Short.

After the chief makes his selections people can vote on a final winner. The winner will get seven unicorns, each with a special job working for law enforcement.

