New details in investigation into motorcyclist accused of rapid Colorado Springs to Denver ride

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Court records show that identifying the motorcyclist and Youtuber who allegedly went over 170 miles per hour on I-25 between Colorado Springs and Denver, took security camera footage, cell phone records, and connections to a Texas Sheriff.

In September of 2023, law enforcement says a motorcycle driver, identified by Colorado State Patrol (CSP) as Rendon Dietzmann, got on his motorcycle, turned on his camera, and attempted to cut the drive time from Colorado Springs to Denver in half by sustaining speeds of over 100 mph the whole way there.

CSP says that he entered I-25 at the Garden of the Gods exit and exited just south of Denver. Court records indicate that Dietzmann did this during a time of moderate to heavy traffic, requiring him to use the shoulder and split lanes to accomplish his task.

"A lot of people aren't prepared for somebody splitting lines in between them when they're riding next to a car, especially someone going that speed," Trooper Gabriel Moltrer with the Colorado State Patrol said. "So just knowing the force that is exerting as they're passing on, especially that close, they're going to feel it in the car."

In October, investigators with the Colorado State Patrol took note of the video and began investigating the man behind the YouTube video, which appears to have been taken down since the incident.

Investigators found security camera footage from the Take 5 Car Wash off Garden of the Gods road that showed him exiting the Auto Zone parking lot next door.

A week later, the CSP investigator got security camera footage from the Exxon just down the street that allowed them a closer look at Dietzmann's face.

The closer look helped the investigator link Dietzmann to a 2022 traffic stop in Texas, recorded by a Deputy's body cam footage. Court records show that there was a motorcycle in the back of Dietzmann's truck at the time of the pullover, but a different model than the one used for his 2023 ride.

Court documents also state that the Colorado State Patrol received two calls complaining of a dangerous, speeding motorcyclist on the same day on the same stretch of road.

Dietzmann now faces multiple charges including reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and speeding among other charges.