Dozens displaced from Roadway Inn in Pueblo due to health code violations

Published 3:06 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Dozens of people have been displaced after the Roadway Inn in Pueblo shut down earlier today, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

PPD says that they received several complaints from nearby businesses in the months leading up to today's operation. Police seized drug paraphernalia from the hotel while carrying out a cease and desist order issued by the city.

Police also arrested at least five in connection to the search.

The Roadway Inn is now shut down due to several health code violations. The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment is responding. The Red Cross is also helping those displaced.

This is a developing story.

