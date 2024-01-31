Suspect arrested in fatal crash on east side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a suspect in a fatal crash that happened on Oct. 28, 2023, on East Platte Avenue and North Academy Boulevard.

CSPD says that the investigations showed that an SUV was traveling on North Academy Boulevard, attempting to turn left onto westbound East Platte Avenue. A car was traveling southbound on North Academy Boulevard, entering the intersection. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.

One of the SUV passengers, identified as 24-year-old Mar’Layza West, was ejected from the vehicle and was deceased on the scene. Emergency personnel transported the other occupants of both vehicles to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Throughout the investigation, detectives with the CSPD Major Crash Team (MCT) determined the southbound vehicle was driving recklessly when the crash occurred. Based on the investigative findings, an arrest warrant was obtained for 23-year-old Jacinto Gonzalez-Perez of Colorado Springs.

CSPD says that Gonzalez-Perez turned himself in at the El Paso County Jail on January 26, 2024, and was charged with Vehicular Homicide and Vehicular Assault.