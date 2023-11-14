24-year-old identified as victim in fatal crash on east side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the victim in a fatal crash that occurred on East Platte Avenue and North Academy Boulevard.

On Oct. 28, CSPD responded to a two-vehicle crash on North Academy Boulevard at the intersection of East Platte Avenue. One of the passengers was ejected from the vehicle and was deceased on the scene. Emergency personnel transported the other occupants of both vehicles to a nearby hospital for treatment.

CSPD says that the investigations showed that an SUV was traveling on North Academy Boulevard, attempting to turn left onto westbound East Platte Avenue. A car was traveling southbound on North Academy Boulevard, entering the intersection. The two vehicles collided in the intersection and one of the passengers of the SUV was ejected.

According to CSPD, speed is considered a factor in this investigation.

On Oct. 30, the El Paso County Coroner’s officer conducted an autopsy on the deceased passenger and identified her as 24-year-old Mar’Layza West.

This is the 45th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 49 traffic fatalities. In the last 365 days, there have been 50 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs.