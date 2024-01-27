Skip to Content
One person dead after an officer-involved shooting with El Paso County law enforcement

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police are now investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of Crawford Street and Security Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

Just after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and Fountain Police Department encountered a man with a gun. The man refused to stop for officers.

Officers from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and Fountain Police Department reportedly fired at least one shot at the man.

The suspect was taken to a hospital where Colorado Springs Police say he died.

No officers were hurt during this incident. The Colorado Springs Police Department has taken over the investigation.

We will continue to update this story as more information is released.

