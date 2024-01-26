Shelter in place issued for neighborhood on southeast side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has issued a warning for residents in the area of Kodiak Dr & Carmel Dr. near Carmel Community School.

CSPD says that they were serving a search warrant just before 7 a.m. when the suspect barricaded themself.

Residents are asked to stay indoors, lock and stay away from windows and doors.

CSPD says to stay out of the immediate area until further notice.

CSPD will send an all-clear message when appropriate.