Miss America visits elementary school in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Miss America is back in Colorado and she made a stop at Jackson Elementary in Colorado Springs.

Madison Marsh visited the school Wednesday, her first stop after donning the Miss America crown.

Marsh has been to Jackson several times in the past to read, spend time with students, and share her career path.

Jackson Elementary is part of a program called "Advancement via Individual Determination," also known as "AVID." The program's mission is to promote college and career readiness through higher education.

As a former Air Force cade, Marsh's college and career path has already had a great influence at Jackson and visits like the one Wednesday only help inspire even more students.