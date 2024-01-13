Colorado Springs Police make arrests in nearly two-year-long death investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police have arrested two suspects in connection to a fentanyl overdose resulting in death in El Paso County. Police have identified Hailee Helton and Thomas Galiano III as the suspects in the case, as well as another overdose case in Pueblo County.

Detective J. Brooke-Hess/6498 initiated the fentanyl overdose investigation in August of 2022. In August of 2023, Detective A. Morgan/4915 secured federal arrest warrants for the unlawful distribution of fentanyl resulting in death in El Paso County and Pueblo County.

Helton and Galiano have eluded law enforcement in the past and were featured in Pikes Peak Most Wanted. On January 11, 2024, detectives obtained information that led to the whereabouts of Helton and Galiano at a house on South 18th Street in Colorado Springs.

The two suspects fled the scene on foot. Detectives, the Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU), K9 unit, Disruptive Area Response Team (DART), and Gold Hill patrol officers aided in the apprehension of Helton and Galiano after a brief foot pursuit.

Helton and Galiano are currently in police custody.