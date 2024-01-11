Colorado Springs police make arrest in Christmas Eve shooting at Citadel mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a suspect in a shooting at the Citadel mall that happened on Christmas Eve.

CSPD responded to the mall just after 4:30 p.m. for a shots-fired call and determined that a fight had broken out between two groups of people, escalating to the point of shots being fired.

CSPD says that one person was found dead on the scene, identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office as 18-year-old Teryus Thomas.

CSPD identified Josiah Brown as a suspect. He was arrested on charges of Murder in the First Degree, Attempted Murder in the First Degree (two counts), and Assault in the First Degree (two counts).

This is still an active investigation, and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.