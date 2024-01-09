Victims of Canon City shooting identified

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - On Friday, Jan. 5, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) and officers from the Canon City Police Department (CCPD) responded to a shots fired call in the 1600 block of Locust St. in Canon City.

RELATED: Two dead after early morning shooting in Canon City

According to the FCSO, two victims with gunshot wounds were found at the residence. Both were later pronounced dead.

These two individuals have now been identified by the Fremont County Coroner's Office as 32-year-old Guy Walk of Canon City and 38-year-old Raymond Webb of Canon City. The coroner has listed the cause and manner of the deaths as homicide, according to the FCSO.

The FCSO said this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Gall at 719-276-5546, Detective Murillo at 719-276-5549, or Fremont County CrimeStoppers at 719-275-STOP.