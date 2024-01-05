Skip to Content
Two dead after early morning shooting in Canon City

Photo sent in from a viewer who lives in the area where the shooting occurred
Published 10:23 AM

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - Around 5 a.m. Friday morning, deputies from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) and officers from the Canon City Police Department (CCPD) responded to a shots fired call in the 1600 block of Locust St. in Canon City.

According to the FCSO, two victims with gunshot wounds were found at the residence. Both were later pronounced dead. Their identities will not be released at this time.

The FCSO said several parties have been detained for questioning and there is no further risk to the community.

A shelter-in-place notification was sent out for a quarter-mile radius from the residence where the shooting occurred, but is has since been lifted.

Tyler Dumas

