City of Pueblo’s instructions for properly casting your ballot in Mayoral runoff election this month

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Pueblo wants its residents to know that despite concerns over their handling of the upcoming Mayoral runoff election, that they are committed to providing a safe, secure and accessible election process.

The city has mailed out upwards of 77,000 ballots to its registered voters in recent weeks, however they say they are aware that some people may have received two ballots instead of one due to a printer issue.

The city says that if you are one of those with duplicated votes, which they stated impacts less than one percent of voters, to simply vote once using either ballot, and then return the cast ballot via mail or at a drop box location. After, you can tear up the duplicate ballot and throw it away.

The city explains that in the event that two ballots are cast, it will be flagged and nullified.

As far as actually casting your ballot, the city has opened five drop-boxes which are open 24/7. You can find them at the following locations:

Colorado State Fairgrounds (outside gate on Prairie Avenue) at 950 S Prairie Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004

Colorado State University Pueblo (access from Gonzales Dr.) at 2200 Bonforte Blvd., Pueblo, CO 81003

Lamb Branch Library (located behind the building) at 2525 S. Pueblo Blvd., Pueblo, CO 81005

Pueblo County Courthouse (westside Court St.) at 215 W 10th St., Pueblo, CO 81003

Pueblo County Election Office (on Main St. directly across from 830 Main) at 201 W. 8th St., Pueblo, CO 81003

In addition, an in-person drop-off location is available at the City Clerk’s Office located at One City Hall Place, Pueblo, CO 81003 on the first floor of City Hall.

This location is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. except for Monday, Jan. 15 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. holiday when City Hall will be closed to the public.

The city says that location will also be available 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

The city also explains that all completed ballots mailed back to the city of Pueblo are routed to a secure P.O. box., while any ballots marked undeliverable will be routed by the U.S. Postal Service Regional Postmaster, and kept securely at the post office until they are picked up by certified election judge.

Anyone who has received a ballot for a person that is deceased, must inform the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder’s Office located within the Pueblo County Courthouse, and provide a death certificate to verify the information.

Additional information related to the Jan. 23, 2024 mayoral runoff election can be found by contacting the Pueblo City Clerk's Office at 719-553-2669 or the City Clerk’s website here.