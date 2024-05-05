Dangerous winds begin Sunday

TODAY: Winds ramp up even higher, with isolated gusts 60+ MPH! These are damaging winds and could cause downed trees and power lines. Temperatures warm around 10 degrees higher than Saturday, but those strong winds will likely make for an unpleasant day outside. A higher chance for consistent rain and possibly some snow is confined to the mountains (especially along the continental divide and western slope), although we could see a few showers across I-25 and the plains.

TOMORROW: High winds continue with widespread 60+ MPH gusts contributing to critical fire weather again. Some scattered showers continue across western portions of Colorado, mostly over our northern mountains.

EXTENDED: We dry out Tuesday with our next low pressure system headed our way by the end of the week, bringing more unsettled weather.