Pueblo mayor race likely headed to a runoff election

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo residents will likely have to wait two more months to determine their next city leader, according to initial Pueblo mayoral results from the Pueblo County Clerk.

With 33% of the ballots counted so far, City Council President Heather Graham leads with nearly 23% of votes followed closely by incumbent Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar with about 21%. The next closest candidates are Dennis Flores and Randy Thurston with 11%.

These initial results mean the crowded field of nine candidates for Pueblo mayor will likely be narrowed to just two, Graham and Gradisar, in a runoff election run by the city on January 23.

“I think Pueblo has spoken tonight and they are ready for a new leader in the city of Pueblo,” Graham said.

“It doesn't really matter whether you're first or second, you're in the runoff,” Gradisar said. “Tomorrow starts a new election cycle. It's a new campaign.”

They both said they expected a runoff election given all the candidates vying for the open seat.

“In my wildest dreams, I'd like to get 50% (of votes) with nine candidates,” Gradisar said. “People said it was mathematically impossible.”

“We've been working towards this,” Graham said. “We've already been planning for the run-off, so we are starting tomorrow.”

Leading up to the election Graham told KRDO13 her top priority was to address crime in Pueblo. She said her first step would be increasing the number of Pueblo police officers. Gradisar said his top priority was economic development. He wanted to bring new business to Pueblo to keep residents from leaving the city.

On Tuesday, he said his political experience gives him an advantage over Graham.

“The voters will be able to focus on two individuals rather than nine,” he said. “This will be an opportunity to compare and contrast our leadership styles and our vision for the community.”

However, Graham said she’s confident going up against the incumbent and said her age and lack of political experience are what sets her apart.

“I'm 40 years younger than him, so I obviously bring a fresh perspective to city politics,” she said. “I haven't always been involved in politics. It's kind of a new thing to me, so that sets us aside. I'm here to make change.”