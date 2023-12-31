One man is dead following an overnight shooting in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police (PPD) are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead.

According to police, officers responded to the 1300 block of East 14th Street on reports of a shooting at 12:48 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they discovered a man who appeared to be shot.

PPD said the victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, but he later died in the hospital.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide, but at this time no arrests have been made in the case. PPD said the man's death marks the 26th homicide in Pueblo in 2023.

The victim has not been identified. PPD said the formal identification will come from the Pueblo County Coroner after they notify loved ones.

PPD is asking anyone with information to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719)553-2502 or Detective Phillip Vigil at (719)601-7816.