Colorado Springs Police arrest man following altercation and evacuation of local restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday evening, Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) arrested Juan Soto-Talamantes following an altercation at a restaurant on the 2500 block of S. Academy Boulevard.

CSPD said they received a call at 5:56 p.m. Friday from a caller reporting a man was throwing objects and yelling at customers in the restaurant.

When officers arrived, CSPD said they found the man armed with a knife, and he started making "suicide by cop statements."

CSPD said restaurant employees and customers were evacuated from the restaurant.

As officers responded, police learned the man was Soto-Talamantes and he had multiple outstanding warrants.

CSPD said the man lunged for a knife, and officers discharged a taser and a pepperball gun.

Police say they took Soto-Talamantes into custody and no one was injured in the incident.