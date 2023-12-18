Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs employee struck by vehicle after confronting suspect

KRDO
By
today at 10:36 AM
Published 10:50 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to an assault in a parking lot near 400 W. Fillmore St. on Dec. 17.

CSPD says that officers on the scene learned that an employee of a business in the area confronted a theft suspect. The employee was then struck by the suspect's vehicle.

According to CSPD, one person sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

CSPD confirmed that no arrests have been made at this time and that the investigation is ongoing.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content