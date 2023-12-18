Colorado Springs employee struck by vehicle after confronting suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to an assault in a parking lot near 400 W. Fillmore St. on Dec. 17.

CSPD says that officers on the scene learned that an employee of a business in the area confronted a theft suspect. The employee was then struck by the suspect's vehicle.

According to CSPD, one person sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

CSPD confirmed that no arrests have been made at this time and that the investigation is ongoing.