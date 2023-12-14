High school student arrested near Rampart after allegedly threatening a student with a gun

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a 19-year-old high school student after responding to Rampart High School on Dec. 13.

Officers responded to Rampart High School and made contact with the victim who advised that they had been in a verbal altercation with a suspect over a parking argument. During the altercation words escalated and the victim reported that the suspect had allegedly threatened them by displaying a firearm. The suspect was believed to be a local high school student

CSPD determined that the suspect was a student who attended Rampart High School.

Officers contacted the School Resource Officer (SRO) at Rampart High School and relayed the circumstances of the investigation. The SRO was able to confirm the suspect was on campus.

Due to concerns about the suspect possibly having a weapon on school grounds the school administration, Academy Security District 20 security personnel, and the SRO collaborated and decided to place the campus on the standard Response protocol “Hold” status until it could be established whether or not there was any danger to the student population.

Once it was determined there was no threat to the student, faculty, and staff population the “Hold” status was released.

CSPD patrol officers continued their investigation during this time and ultimately established probable cause to make an arrest related to the initial incident.

A 19-year-old student was arrested and subsequently booked for the altercation.

CSPD is investigating the incident and could not release more at this time.