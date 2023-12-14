Colorado State Patrol cracking down on impaired driving during the holidays

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is cracking down on impaired driving this holiday season.

You can expect to see more State Troopers patrolling the interstate and highways over the next few weeks. They are on the lookout for impaired drivers.

State Patrol has already arrested over 4,200 drivers for DUIs this year, and they tell KRDO13 that so far, there are 169 deadly crashes tied to impaired driving, too.

CSP warns that the average cost of a first-time DUI is about thirty-five hundred dollars.

Law enforcement says that the price of a ride doesn't compare to the cost of a DUI or someone's life.

They are also asking people to try to stop family and friends to help keep drunk drivers off the road.

"Especially with the friend, is, you know, I care about your well-being. I don't want to see anything happen to you and the state you're in right now. I feel that that may happen. Imply that it's, you know, not just for them. It's for you as well. You don't want to lose that individual in case they get in a crash or end up hurting or killing someone else," says Master Trooper Gary Cutler, Colorado State Patrol.

Remember, in Colorado, a DUI is any time your blood alcohol content is 0.08 percent, and if a driver is arrested for a DUI for the fourth time, they could face prison time.

If you suspect a drunk driver on the road, Troopers urge you to call Star 2-7-7 immediately.