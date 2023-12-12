ATF offers reward in Rocky Mountain Trading Company burglary

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KRDO) —The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in conjunction with the Trinidad Colorado Police Department, and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms from the Rocky Mountain Trading Company, a federal firearms licensee.

Rocky Mountain Trading Company, located at 255 north Commercial Street, in Trinidad, was burglarized Wednesday, December 6, at approximately 1:50 a.m., with the Trinidad Police Department responding to the initial report. ATF Special Agents responded to assist the Trinidad Police Department as did ATF Industry Operations Investigators to conduct an inventory to determine the exact number of firearms stolen.

A single suspect first turned off the power to the business, then entered the building after breaking the glass on the front door with a piece of concrete. The suspect proceeded to load seven shotguns and one rifle into a duffle bag before fleeing the immediate area on a bicycle.

The suspect was wearing white pants and a hooded sweatshirt, consistent with the attire of a commercial painter's uniform. The suspect fled the area on what appears to be a mountain bicycle.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500, which will be matched by NSSF for a total reward of up to $5,000. This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between ATF and NSSF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477). Tips can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.