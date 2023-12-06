WATCH: Funeral service for fallen Cortez police officer Sergeant Michael Moran

CORTEZ, Colo. (KRDO) - An officer with the Cortez Police Department (CPD) has died after being shot during a traffic stop Wednesday.

The fallen officer has been identified by Cortez Police as Sergeant Michael Moran.

CPD said Sergeant Moran initiated a traffic stop on South Broadway. Shots were fired at the officer who was subsequently injured. The suspects fled in their vehicle and were quickly located in the 7500 block of Hwy 160-491.

Sergeant Moran was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

CPD said Michael Moran was a Marine for nine years and served two tours in Iraq prior to joining the police department in 2012. He leaves behind two daughters, many friends, and family, the CPD said.

Saturday morning, Montezuma County Coroner George W. Deavers named 44-year-old Jason Campbell of Ogden, Utah as the suspect in the shooting that killed Cortez Police Department Sergeant Michael Moran.

