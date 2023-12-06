Arrest Made in Death of Elderly Woman at Pueblo West Assisted Living Home

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -A 32-year-old woman, Tyshae Carbjal, was arrested on Dec. 5 in connection with the death of 74-year-old Marie Bayer that occurred over the Summer at the Columbine Chateau Assisted living Facility in Pueblo West, according to court documents.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Tyshae Carbajal on felony charges of crimes against an

at-risk adult-negligent death and crimes against an at-risk adult negligent serious bodily injury. The

warrant was issued in November following a months-long investigation into the death of Marie.



Carbajal had been employed at Columbine Chateau at the time of Bayer’s death.The owner of the facility, Chery Arroyave told KRDO13 that she has been fired.



Pueblo County Sheriff’s office (PSCO) responded to the assisted living home on June 29 after a coroner’sinvestigator tending to the death of Bayer discovered unusual circumstances related to Bayer’s death.



Based on a thorough investigation, PSCO was able viewing extensive security video footage from the

facility, detectives learned that Carbajal caused an injury to Bayer’s leg and hip in the early morning

hours of June 19.

Detectives learned Carbajal was aware she had caused the injury but didn’t assist in

getting Bayer the needed medical attention nor did she report the injury. Results from an autopsy

report state Bayer’s injury contributed to her death, according to PSCO.



PSCO said Carbajal was arrested but has since been released on $10,000 PR bond. She is due back in court next week.