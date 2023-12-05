Pueblo police investigating deadly shooting near Pueblo Cemetery

Pueblo, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Dec. 4, near the entrance to the Pueblo Cemetery.

PPD says that officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of West Northern Avenue and Acero Avenue. Officers found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to PPD, the victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries and was later transported to a hospital in Colorado Springs due to the extent of his injuries. The victim was later declared deceased at the hospital.

Pueblo Police crimes against persons detectives and crime scene investigations units are investigating this death as a homicide investigation. The victim in this incident will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Jose Medina at (719) 553-3296. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.