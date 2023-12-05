Local business helps Roselawn Cemetery get wreaths for veterans

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - For the first time, the Roselawn Cemetery will have enough wreaths for every veteran during Wreaths Across America this year.

The Roselawn cemetery in Pueblo has about 3,000 veterans buried there and usually not all of them get a wreath during the holiday season. But, this year is different.

The cemetery says that this time a local business is stepping up to cover the shortfall in donations.

"Every year it's been increasing and increasing and you know, when you start getting into the thousands then you need a lot of extra help and a lot of extra volunteers. It's amazing, this community just steps up to the plate and people just care so much for veterans that it's easy to get the volunteers," said Rudy Krasovec, Roselawn Cemetery CEO

This is the fifth year the cemetery is participating in Wreaths Across America, but the first time they've gotten enough donations to place a wreath on every veteran's grave. Organizers say they couldn't have done it without their sponsor, Infinity Systems Engineering.