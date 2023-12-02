Deadly shooting in south Colorado Springs, police investigating

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - 1 person is dead and another is in the hospital after an early morning shooting in south Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police responded to the Sienna Place Apartment Homes of Musket Drive, just before 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers say they found one adult male deceased. Officers then found a second adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Springs Police have not released information on a suspect or details on what led up to the shooting.

They do say, at this time, there is no known threat to the community and all parties involved in the incident are accounted for.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.