Suspect arrested on nearly 20 charges of animal cruelty for death of puppies and kittens left in car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs resident has been arrested by city police, for allegedly locking eight puppies and two kittens in a vehicle, leaving all but one of them dead.

The suspect, who hasn't been named by law enforcement, faces 9 counts of aggravated animal cruelty and 10 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, after police believe they are responsible for locking eight puppies, and two kittens in the trunk of a vehicle on August 15.

In that incident, five of the puppies and both kittens were dead upon arrival, and in the time since, two more puppies have passed. The incident prompted a months long investigation by the 4th Judicial District Attorney's office, resulting in a warrant for that suspects arrest.

On November 22, while serving that arrest, officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Sand Creek Division and the Humane Society, say that they saw a malnourished dog inside the same vehicle that they found those deceased puppies and kittens in months prior. Officers also reported seeing multiple malnourished dogs tied up in the back yard of the property.

The Humane Society says it cited the owner of the residence with having too many animals at the residence, licensing and rabies requirements, and three counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

As a result, a total of 7 adults dogs, 7 puppies, and 1 turtle were removed from the home by the Humane Society.

According to CSPD, the Humane Society will serve the main suspect at a later date with 14 additional counts of animal cruelty.