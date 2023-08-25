Investigation underway after 10 animals found inside a car trunk, one puppy remains alive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.(KRDO)--An investigation is now ongoing to try and find whoever is responsible for leaving ten severely neglected animals inside the trunk of a car in a Colorado Springs neighborhood.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is working with the Colorado Springs Police Department on the case.

According to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, ten animals were found on the afternoon of Aug. 15 after Animal Law Enforcement received a call from a resident expressing their concerns about possible animals inside a car.

When the two officers arrived on the scene near Resort Point and Garner St. in Colorado Springs, they could hear cries for help. The officers located the owner of the vehicle for access to the trunk, and what they saw they said was horrific.

"We were able to get the animals out of the trunk pretty quickly but it is believed that the animals were in the trunk for at least an hour before we were able to get them out," Animal Law Enforcement said.

Out of the eight puppies and two cats inside the vehicle, only three puppies were still alive. Those puppies were immediately transported to the HSPPR for emergency exams and treatment. Two puppies were alert and readily drinking and eating but the third puppy was not. He later passed away due to health complications.

The two surviving puppies were dehydrated, hypothermic, and covered in urine and feces.

Over the next few days, one of the two puppies started to rapidly decline. The HSPPR said he remained hypothermic, refused to eat, and was incredibly lethargic. As of Friday, August 25, only one puppy remains alive and is under foster care.

The surviving puppy's name is Griselda. If you would to donate to help her recovery, you can visit these two websites for monetary donations.

PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/... Qgiv: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/2023augustmatchemail/