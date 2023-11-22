Colorado Springs Police arrest bank robbery suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a bank robbery suspect on Nov. 21.

CSPD says that the suspect, now identified as Blake Young, was wearing distinctive clothing when he entered a bank in the 1400 block of N Academy Blvd.

According to CSPD, Young demanded money with a note and left the bank with the money he received. Young was contacted a short time later by patrol & K9 officers.

CSPD says that Young was taken into custody with only minor injuries.