Gov. Polis and CPW celebrate opening of trail to summit of Fishers Peak

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KRDO) -- This past weekend, Colorado Governor Jared Polis joined Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and the Colorado Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in opening the trail to the summit of Fishers Peak.

Polis joined CPW Director Jeff Davis and DNR Executive Director Dan Gibbs on Sunday for a hike to the 9,633-foot summit of Fishers Peak. Fishers Peak State Park is Colorado's 42nd and newest state park and encompasses 19, 200 acres. It was opened in October of 2020.

"It’s a challenging and beautiful trail and I encourage Coloradans to come to Trinidad and enjoy our new world-class state park,” Gov. Polis said. "I applaud Colorado Parks and Wildlife for making this happen so soon. Expanding access to the outdoors through our amazing state parks was a promise I made when I became governor. Fishers Peak State Park is proof of our commitment. Just as Fishers Peak was a beacon for our ancestors, this world-class park and trail to the summit will attract recreationists, and visitors and provide a fantastic experience for many Coloradans.”

The trail will be open all winter until the upper 3-mile section closes on March 15 to protect a cliffside area where falcons nest and breed. This upper section of the trail will be closed until July 31 when the ½-mile buffer restriction is lifted. This will be an annual seasonal closure.

