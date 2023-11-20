D60 students help with annual ‘Tom and Louie’s Cupboard’ Holiday Food Drive

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Students in School District 60 were embodying the Thanksgiving spirit this weekend as they helped to feed hundreds of families ahead of the holiday season.

It was a multi-school effort over the weekend as the students helped with the annual 'Tom and Louie's Cupboard' Holiday Food Drive.

Student leaders from five high schools worked together on Saturday to help get food to hungry families. The meal came with turkey, potatoes, bread, and all the fixings.

All of the food was donated thanks to the generosity of the community.