1 man dead after a shooting east of downtown Colorado Springs, police searching for suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place near the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

Just at 9 p.m. on Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department was called to the corner of east St. Vrain Street and Bonfoy Avenue on reports of a shooting.

Responding officers found 1 man who was shot. Despite efforts from officers to revive him, he died at the scene.

As of Saturday morning, police have not identified the victim nor a cause. Officers are still working to find a suspect.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.