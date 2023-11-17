Friday Night Blitz: State quarterfinals
4A: Palmer Ridge tops Heritage, 28-7.
5A: Pine Creek falls to Ralston Valley, 28-3.
3A: Lewis-Palmer falls to Holy Family, 42-17.
