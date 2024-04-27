Emmanuel Wanyonyi: Teenager breaks road mile world record on competitive debut

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — Teenager Emmanuel Wanyonyi broke the road mile world record in Herzogenaurach, Germany, Saturday.

The 19-year-old set the new record following an incredible run of three minutes 54.56 seconds on what was his competitive debut over the distance.

Wanyonyi is predominantly an 800-meter runner. The Kenyan won the silver medal in the men’s 800m at the 2023 World Athletics Championship held in Budapest, Hungary.

The previous world road mile record was set by American athlete Hobbs Kessler. Kessler’s world record time was 3:56.13.

