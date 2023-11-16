Witnesses at El Paso County Courthouse recount “crazy” scene after deadly shooting on sidewalk

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Witnesses of the deadly shooting outside the El Paso County Courthouse describe the scene as chaotic, emotional, and crazy.

Sarah Scott was parked in her truck outside waiting for a 10:30 meeting in the courthouse, when she heard seven gunshots ring out.

She says she looked up to see other people ducking behind their car doors, who were also parked in the vicinity. It was then that she heard screams come from the sidewalk in front of the courthouse, screams she described as a "nightmare".

Scott explained that she saw the victim on the ground, bleeding, before police swarmed the scene to bring a male suspect into custody.

Scott said that the suspect was yelling out loud saying 'It's not over', before being put into a police cruiser.

Scott stated she then began praying with those nearby and said she passed by a woman who she believed was related to the victim.

"There was a woman screaming and crying and the police were helping her walk and she was coming this way saying they killed my son. They shot my son right in front of me. They shot him in the head." explained Scott. "...after they just taped everything off it was over, or that happened and it was over. It was so crazy. It was so crazy." explained Scott

Dee Young was inside the courthouse Thursday morning serving jury duty. She says about a half hour to 45 minutes after they returned from a break, her courtroom was put on lockdown.

"When the clerk assistant went back and locked the door, it was probably 10 seconds after I heard loud footsteps running, boots, you could tell it was men running in heavy boots. So I knew something was happening," explained Young.

Young says they were calmly told by the judge what was happening and were eventually instructed to leave out of the South doors of the courthouse.

"When I came through the doors, I teared up. It was really emotional because it could have been a lot worse than what it was. Then I went into my car and [was] still a little shaken up. A lot shaken up, actually." said Young.

Scott, who remained on the lawn of the Pioneer Museum across the street, waiting to get access to her car behind the crime scene tape, said that after taking it all in, all she could do was pray.

"I was praying for them. I don't want that man dead. I don't know who he is, but I don't want him dead. I don't want that woman tortured by what happened today. Her life will never be the same." said Scott,

As of Thursday afternoon, Colorado Springs Police had not released any information about the suspect they have in custody.