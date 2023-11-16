Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Police responding to shooting outside El Paso County Courthouse

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - There is a large police presence at the El Paso County Courthouse.

There is a body on the sidewalk outside the courthouse and the Colorado Police Department (CSPD) confirmed they are responding to a shooting.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says that the courthouse is closed for the day. People currently in the courthouse will be released from the south entrance to protect CSPD’s scene.

CSPD said at 10:37 a.m. on "X" that this is not an active shooter situation.

KRDO13 has a crew on the scene. This is a developing story.

