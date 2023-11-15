UCHealth urges Coloradans to protect themselves amid respiratory virus season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - As we kick off the holidays with gatherings and travel, health experts are warning southern Colorado families to protect themselves.

The warning comes as the numbers for respiratory illnesses are on the rise across the state and in El Paso County.

Doctors at UCHealth and El Paso County Public Health say vaccinations, avoiding crowded areas, and staying home when sick are the best ways to stay safe during this respiratory virus season.

Everything from the common cold to more severe illnesses, like COVID-19, are going around right now. Doctors say it is only going to get worse as people gather for the holidays.

UCHealth in Colorado Springs says it is seeing an up-tick in hospitalizations due to respiratory illnesses.

According to the hospital, 75 people across the state tested positive for COVID-19 infection on Monday. Of those 75 patients, 17 of them are being cared for in UCHealth’s southern Colorado hospitals.

El Paso County says numbers have been on the rise over the last month: 19 people hospitalized for influenza, 7 for RSV, and 197 for COVID-19.

“More people are going to be sick next week, the week after, the week after that, with respiratory illness, whether it's COVID or flu or RSV. We are just in the beginning of this, but it's also the perfect time to do what you can to protect yourself," Dr. Bernadette Albanese, co-medical director of El Paso County Public Health said.

To stay healthy over the next few months, doctors say washing your hands regularly needs to be a priority. Disinfecting surfaces like kitchen counters, shared work areas, and kid's toys are also key.

Finally, vaccines, wearing masks while in crowded public settings and staying home when sick can also help keep your family safe.

Doctors say it takes about 2 weeks after vaccination for vaccines to become fully effective.

They recommend people get their shots for things like the flu and COVID-19 now; that way you’re fully protected for the start of the holidays.



