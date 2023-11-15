Skip to Content
News

Environmental Protection Agency begins inspection on Penrose funeral home

KRDO
By ,
Published 12:57 PM

PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) - The environmental protection agency is at the Penrose funeral home where nearly 200 decomposing bodies were found. KRDO13 investigates has learned the building may be demolished. 

The EPA is inspecting the facility and federal workers have removed some of the large boards that covered the windows, meaning people can start to smell that strong foul odor, once again.

EPA workers are making their rounds inside and outside, taking photographs and assessing the building which will eventually be torn down.

An EPA spokesperson told KRDO13 investigates that throughout the day, they'll be checking the building's structural integrity, and inspecting for any signs of asbestos or other safety concerns.

The clean-up will be extensive given the biohazard inside that authorities say remains from those nearly 200 decomposing bodies.  The EPA says they can't give a date at which that demolition will happen, but it will be handled by the EPA using a hired contractor.

This specific unit from the EPA is based out of Denver and covers the Dakotas, Utah, Wyoming, and Colorado. Those on scene say they've never had to respond to a scene like this one. The reason they were called in was because, on Halloween, Fremont County issued a public health order and requested federal assistance.

Today, EPA workers are wearing protective clothing to prevent any exposure that may remain after it was previously cleared out. That EPA spokesperson says they're planning to have a community outreach event before the demolition happens so that all those families if they choose, can properly “part ways” with the building before it’s knocked down.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Cunnington

Tyler is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content