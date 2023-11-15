Environmental Protection Agency begins inspection on Penrose funeral home

PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) - The environmental protection agency is at the Penrose funeral home where nearly 200 decomposing bodies were found. KRDO13 investigates has learned the building may be demolished.

The EPA is inspecting the facility and federal workers have removed some of the large boards that covered the windows, meaning people can start to smell that strong foul odor, once again.

EPA workers are making their rounds inside and outside, taking photographs and assessing the building which will eventually be torn down.

An EPA spokesperson told KRDO13 investigates that throughout the day, they'll be checking the building's structural integrity, and inspecting for any signs of asbestos or other safety concerns.

The clean-up will be extensive given the biohazard inside that authorities say remains from those nearly 200 decomposing bodies. The EPA says they can't give a date at which that demolition will happen, but it will be handled by the EPA using a hired contractor.

This specific unit from the EPA is based out of Denver and covers the Dakotas, Utah, Wyoming, and Colorado. Those on scene say they've never had to respond to a scene like this one. The reason they were called in was because, on Halloween, Fremont County issued a public health order and requested federal assistance.

Today, EPA workers are wearing protective clothing to prevent any exposure that may remain after it was previously cleared out. That EPA spokesperson says they're planning to have a community outreach event before the demolition happens so that all those families if they choose, can properly “part ways” with the building before it’s knocked down.