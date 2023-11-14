Two El Paso County men arrested for actions during January 6 capitol breach

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The U.S Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that two men from El Paso County have been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges related to their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The DOJ says that Eric Zeis, 37, of Monument, and Justin Schulze, 31, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, are charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with a felony offense of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder.

In addition to the felony, the DOJ says that the two are charged with several misdemeanor offenses, including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

According to court documents, Zeis and Schulze drove from Colorado to Washington, D.C., to attend former President Trump's speech and “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021. After the rally, the two made their way to the east side of the Capitol building, where they joined a large group of rioters that had forced United States Capitol Police (USCP) officers to retreat from their positions to the East Rotunda doors.

The DOJ said that Zeis and Schulze then positioned themselves in a large group of rioters outside the East Rotunda doors that pushed against officers to get inside the Capitol. USCP officers made numerous commands for the crowd to stop and deployed OC spray to no avail.

According to the DOJ, members of the mob chanted “Stop the Steal!” and “Our house!” as rioters banged on the glass windows. At approximately 2:25 p.m., the Rotunda door was successfully breached by rioters, and the duo entered shortly after.

The DOJ reports that the pair then made their way to varying parts of the Capitol, such as the Rotunda, Statuary Hall, the hallways between the House Chamber and the Speaker’s Lobby, and the Statuary Hall Connector, where they emersed themselves in a large group confronting officers guarding the U.S House of Representatives chambers.

Zeis and Schulze eventually retraced their steps back throughout the Capitol but, before exiting, stopped in the Rotunda. The DOJ says that Zeis is seen, in an open-source video, joining a group that collectively pushed officers. The two then left the building at about 3:07 p.m.

According to the DOJ, in the 34 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,200 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 400 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.