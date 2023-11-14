Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs police asking for help identifying bank robbery suspect

CSPD
By
Published 10:09 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for community assistance to identify a suspect wanted in connection to two separate bank robberies.

According to CSPD, the suspect attempted to rob the US Bank inside the King Soopers located at 815 Cheyenne Meadows Road on Sept. 20. The suspect demanded money but left without obtaining any cash.

The next day, CSPD says that the same suspect robbed a US Bank in Pueblo, Colorado. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured during either of the robberies.

CSPD says that the suspect is described as a 30 to 35-year-old Hispanic male, approximately 5’2” to 5’5” tall, with a medium build.

This is still an active investigation, and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content