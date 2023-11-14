Colorado Springs police asking for help identifying bank robbery suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for community assistance to identify a suspect wanted in connection to two separate bank robberies.

According to CSPD, the suspect attempted to rob the US Bank inside the King Soopers located at 815 Cheyenne Meadows Road on Sept. 20. The suspect demanded money but left without obtaining any cash.

The next day, CSPD says that the same suspect robbed a US Bank in Pueblo, Colorado. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured during either of the robberies.

CSPD says that the suspect is described as a 30 to 35-year-old Hispanic male, approximately 5’2” to 5’5” tall, with a medium build.

This is still an active investigation, and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.